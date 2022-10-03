(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Air Force Academy recently announced the official name of the new $41-million visitor center, which was named for a decorated graduate of the Academy.

The name was revealed at a dedication on Friday hosted by the Air Force Academy Foundation and Association of Graduates. The Hosmer Visitor Center is named in honor of Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bradley C. Hosmer, a graduate of the first graduating class at the Academy in 1959.

Jerry Bruni, whose generous donation to the Air Force Academy Foundation made the naming possible, said Hosmer was a logical choice for the name and that he is a “remarkable individual.” He said Hosmer is known by all to embody the Academy’s core value of Service Before Self.

“The name of the visitor center pays homage to one of our most distinguished graduates, Lt. Gen. Bradley C. Hosmer,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark ’86, Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy. “His many notable accomplishments include being the top graduate in the Academy’s first graduating class, the first graduate to earn a Rhodes scholarship, and the first graduate to serve as superintendent of the Academy. I can think of no more fitting way to welcome visitors through an exciting new front door of our Academy.”





“I don’t think anyone of us imagined what the future would be like for the Air Force or for ourselves,” said Hosmer of his time at the Academy with his graduating class. “The idea of being able to come back here, and to represent the Air Force and the class at such an occasion, is really quite special. It’s amazing.”

The Hosmer Visitor Center will be the first element of the TrueNorth Commons, which is projected to open in 2024. It will feature architecture designed to look like wings in flight. Its exhibits will incorporate state-of-the-art technology and storytelling to illustrate a day in an Air Force Academy cadet’s life, as well as a cadet’s four-year journey to graduation.