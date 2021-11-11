Air Force Academy firefighters extinguish I-25 median fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Air Force Academy firefighters responded quickly today to reports of a fire burning on the I-25 median, adjacent to Academy property during rush hour today.

The first call reporting the fire came in at 3:45 p.m., with Air Force firefighters responding by 4:00 p.m.

Northbound traffic was stopped and diverted out of an abundance of caution.

The fire burned within five-acres and was declared to be terminated by 6:30 p.m., with northbound traffic resuming.

This fire is not to be confused with another I-25 area fire today which has been contained to a quarter of an acre and temporarily closed both sides of I-25 in order to crews to bring it under control.

