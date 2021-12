A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

COLORADO SPRINGS — A court martial is underway this week at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Cadet Justin Zimmerman has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse on a child, five counts of sexual assault, and one county of providing alcohol to a minor.

Zimmerman’s trial began Monday and continues this week.

At this point, trial counsel has not elected to release Zimmerman’s class photograph.