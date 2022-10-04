Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel on last phase of asbestos abatement

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Cadet Chapel, which has been under renovations since 2019, is in the final stages of asbestos abatement, the Academy said in an update.

USAFA said in an update posted to Facebook that asbestos abatement was being completed in three phases and locations of the structure. Crews are currently in the final phase of abatement work, near the center of the structure.

All of the Dalle de Verre stained glass, more than 24,000 pieces, are at Judson Studios in Los Angeles, CA being cleaned and repaired, USAFA said. Both pipe organs are also currently being restored at the AE Schlueter Pipe Organ Company outside Atlanta, GA.

Performance Mock-up testing is currently being done in Dallas, TX on new weather resistant panels with new aluminum and glass. Upon completion of performance testing, USAFA said that system will then go through Aesthetic Mock-up testing on site at the Academy, just west of the Chapel and outside for public view.

Currently, the chapel renovation is slated to be completed in late 2026, with reopening to the public expected in 2027.