Air Force Academy breaks ground on 58-million dollar cyber innovation center

COLORADO — Friday, the Air Force Academy broke ground on a 58-million dollar cyber innovation center at the military school.

The new center will house Air Force CyberWorx, an academy team that brings together government, industry, and academic collaboration alongside cadets to rapidly solve challenges facing the Air Force and Space Force.

The new facility includes 44-thousand square feet with space for eight unique labs allowing for just as many projects to run simultaneously, replacing the previous capabilities of three.

Leaders said it gives the academy the tools it needs to get off the ground and in the lead of cyberspace.

“As well all know, cyberspace is acritical domain now and only get more critical in the future,” said Lt. Gen Richard Clark, Superintendent of USAFA. “It touches so many aspects of our operations and our cadets have to be ready to defend that domain.”

The academy received 450 private donations that included many past graduates, making up for 26-million of the project’s 58 million dollar price tag.