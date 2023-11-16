(PUEBLO, Colo.) — In early December, the Pueblo Convention Center and Memorial Hall will host the Air Force Academy Band for the “Holly and Ivy” holiday concert series.

The free community event will be held on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 with doors opening at 6 p.m., and the performance beginning at 7 p.m. The free event will feature six performance teams playing a variety of genres from Classical chamber to big band Jazz.

The Air Force Academy Band has for over 60 years used the power of music to inspire Air Force personnel and the nation they serve, produce innovative musical programs and products, and communicate Air Force excellence to millions around the globe.

Courtesy: Pueblo Convention Center & Memorial Hall

Tickets for the event can be picked up at the Pueblo Memorial Hall Box office at 1 City Hall Place. Tickets are not required but suggested, patrons without tickets will be seated in any available seat 15 minutes before showtime.