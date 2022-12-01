(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Attorney General (AG) Phil Weiser announced a multistate settlement on Thursday, Dec. 1 that will require used car dealer CarMax to disclose open safety recalls to consumers before they buy a car.

According to AG Weiser’s office, the settlement stems from an investigation opened due to concerns that buyers were not aware of unrepaired and potentially dangerous safety recalls in used vehicles.

“Failing to alert someone to an open recall on their car could put their lives at risk,” Weiser said. “This settlement makes clear that CarMax must warn consumers of such known safety threats before selling them a vehicle.”

Under the terms of the settlement, CarMax will now have to include hyperlinks for vehicles advertised online and QR codes for vehicles on the lot that link directly to any open recalls on the vehicle, so consumers can access this data as they shop, AG Weiser’s office said.

CarMax will also present potential buyers with copies of any open recalls and obtain their signatures on those documents before presenting any other sales paperwork. Additionally, CarMax has agreed not to represent vehicles as “safe.”

CarMax will also pay a total of $1 million to the states involved in the settlement, including $20,000 to Colorado.

CarMax will continue to use the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration’s vehicle identification number tool to provide this important safety information to consumers. Consumers can also use this tool to check for any open recalls on their vehicles.

AG Weiser was joined in the settlement by the attorney generals of 35 other states.