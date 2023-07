(LA JUNTA, Colo.) — Attorney General Phil Weiser will be in La Junta for a town hall about mental health priorities, challenges, and opportunities in Southern Colorado.

According to a brief optional survey connected to the town hall, The Colorado Attorney General’s Office is looking to better understand how social media impacts youth in Colorado.

The town hall will be on Thursday, July 20 beginning at 3:45 p.m. at the City Council Chambers at 601 Colorado Avenue.