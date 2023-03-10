(DENVER) — Beginning on Friday, March 10 The Colorado Department of Law is soliciting public comment on UCHealth’s proposed acquisition of Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo.

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statues 6-19-201 and 6-4-107 the attorney general is obligated to review the acquisition. From March 10 to Friday, March 31 those who live in Pueblo County and others can submit concerns and information to UCHealthParkview@coag.gov.

Attorney General Phil Weiser will host a listening session at the Rawlings Library from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

“UCHealth has expressed its commitment to supporting healthcare in southern Colorado. Our department’s duty is to carefully evaluate the proposed transaction and ensure that it is carried out legally and in a way that preserves its mission,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said. “This is an opportunity for citizens to have their voices heard in this process and for our department to make a more informed decision.”