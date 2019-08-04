After officer involved shooting, suspect dies from injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday night police responded to a report of a personal robbery. Things escalated when officers contacted the suspects.

During the officer suspect encounter, one of the suspects reached for a firearm and at least one officer fired a shot at the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where we’ve learned he’s died from his injuries. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The two officers involved were uninjured and have been placed on routine administrative leave which is standard procedure.

This is an ongoing investigation and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer involved shooting.