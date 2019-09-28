After a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs, man taken to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — Man has been sent to the hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Colorado Springs.

Police were called to N. Murray Blvd and Galley Rd. intersection after reports came in that a pedestrian was hit by a car. The accident occurred just after 9 P.M., Friday night.

Officers say the man attempted to walk across N. Murry Blvd to the west side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver drove off the scene before the police arrived.

The man was then transported to Memorial Hospital, again with “non-life threatening” injuries. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.