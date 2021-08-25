Afghan Refugee Donation Drive draws support from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Refugees coming to the United States from Afghanistan are getting some help from people in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Mackenzie Maltby Tamayo saw a need and decided to be the change.

“I didn’t see it necessarily being filled,” Maltby Tamayo said. “So I said, ‘why don’t I fill it?'”

That’s how the Afghan Refugee Donation Drive was formed.

“Being fed, being loved, being seen, having your children taken care of, these are very basic needs,” Maltby Tamayo said.

Mackenzie Maltby Tamayo carries a donated stroller

At 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, Kinship Landing opened its doors to donations.

“Within the first 30 minutes, we completely packed out a table,” Maltby Tamayo told FOX21 News. “Colorado Springs came through. We’re super proud of our community to do this for them.”

Diapers, soap, strollers, towels, socks, shoes, feminine products were all stuffed into plastic tubs. Now those items are being loaded into a U-Haul and are waiting to be driven to the North Islamic Center in Denver, where refugees are expected to arrive soon.

Donations at Kinship Landing

“Colorado is accepting refugees and so we’re going to see more here in Colorado Springs, in Denver, and the Pikes Peak region,” Maltby Tamayo.

Colorado Springs isn’t the only local area that has gathered items for refugees. In the past week, the Denver Islamic Center has received several donations, enough to ask people to send money rather than items.

“We’re really kind of the last hoorah that’s going to bring things to them from Colorado Springs,” Maltby Tamayo said.

For more ideas on how you can help Afghan refugees, visit the Metropolitan Denver North Islamic Center’s website.