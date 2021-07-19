Affidavit: Vernon Assembly of God minister had sex with minor in church and motel, supplied meth

WILBARGER CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The affidavit charging a Vernon pastor with sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl alleges he groomed her for sex by counseling her at church, getting her a job and providing her with meth, both at the church and a motel.

Brian Keith Pounds, 45, remains jailed in Wichita County on a $200,000 bond. Pounds was listed on websites as minister at First Assembly of God Church in Vernon, and also as a Chaplain at Tyson Foods in Vernon.

According to DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing, the Texas Rangers assisted Vernon Police and the 46th District Attorney’s Office with the investigation. To read the redacted affidavit click here.

Brian Pounds Wichita County Jail booking photo

Police were notified on July 1, 2021, that the victim’s mother was trying to locate her daughter at the motel on U.S. 287. An officer went to the motel and said he found Pounds there and that Pounds told him he was there trying to get a room for a person in need. The officer learned Pounds had rented a room there under the name of the First Assembly of God Church.

The girl was located at the Walmart north of the motel by her mother and brought to the police station.

The victim told police she and Pounds had been having sex for about a month after Pounds had counseled her and her family.

At the police department, investigators said Pounds denied having any sexual relations with the girl and had only been helping the girl and her family.

Police said a search of the room provided evidence the girl had been in the room.

The victim was given an exam at United Regional Hospital and then was admitted for complications from meth.

A detailed follow-up interview of the girl was conducted at Patsy’s House and she said Pounds had gotten her a job cleaning houses for elderly residents.

Then she said Pounds began meeting her at the church for what she called counseling and that’s when he began offering her meth.

She also gave details of sexual acts in the church. She said on the day her mother and police came to the motel, Pounds had picked her up and taken her there. She said he gave her meth to smoke, then had intercourse with her, during which he put both hands on her neck and choked her.

Social media sites indicate pounds has been pastor at First Assembly of God since October of 2015.