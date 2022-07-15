FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for the death her 4-year-old daughter. Affidavits detail how law enforcement found a child dead at Love’s gas station just after midnight on July 13.

Shortly after midnight, Emma Staton called the El Paso County Communications Center (EPCCC) and reported that she believed her daughter, Acelynn Staton-Contreras, was overdosing from a drug that was not disclosed in police reports.

At 1:15 a.m., the Fountain Police Department (FPD) and the Foutain Fire Department (FFD) arrived at Love’s gas station located on Travel Plaza Dr. and attempted life-saving measures. These attempts were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead.

24-year-old Emma Staton

The investigation revealed that Staton called EPCCC an hour earlier on July 12 at 11:13 p.m. but immediately hung up. EPSO deputies were sent to her residence to check on the situation. When deputies arrived, Staton told them that her daughter had accidentally made the call and there was no emergency.

Staton told police that she and her daughter fell asleep at around 9 p.m. At some point, Staton woke up to use the bathroom and smoke a cigarette. Upon returning to the bedroom, Staton observed her daughter gasping for air with long breaks between breaths and vomiting. She believed it was similar to a drug overdose that she had seen in the past. Staton claims she rolled the child from her side to her back and noticed she was limp and not responsive.

Contreras had supposedly ingested at least one pill from a bag of drugs her mother had left on the window sill in the bathroom. Staton said she administered a nasal spray known to counteract the effects of an overdose. Staton explained that she then called her boyfriend and asked him to take the two to the hospital.

While waiting for her boyfriend, EPSO deputies arrived at Staton’s residence due to the 911 hang-up call. Later, Staton admitted to police that she was the one who accidentally called and purposely hung up the call not wanting issues with her brother who lived in the basement.

When Staton’s boyfriend arrived, he was asked to get more nasal spray at a nearby Walgreens. Twenty minutes later, a second dose of nasal spray was administered to Contreras.

Afterward, Staton and her boyfriend were on their way to the hospital with Contreras when the child began gasping for air with long pauses between and started turning blue. At this point, Staton called 911 again and informed the dispatcher of their situation. Staton and her boyfriend drove to Love’s gas station to meet first responders.

When they arrived at the gas station, Staton began CPR on her daughter. The fire department arrived shortly after and took over but was unsuccessful at reviving the child.

A completed autopsy determined that Contreras’ brain had swelling that was consistent with an overdose.

A search conducted of Staton’s home and car found various drugs and several smoking pipes.

Staton was charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Death (F2), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Drug Felony 4 and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Petty Offense. She was advised of the charges against her on the afternoon of July 14.