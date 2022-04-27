COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Academy will celebrate its first Space Force permanent professor, Air Force Col. Luke Sauter, on April 29.

In a press release, AFA announced the permanent transfer of the astronautics department head.

“It has been an incredible point of pride for our entire Astronautics Department to play a role in developing space focused officers for decades here at the Academy,” stated Sauters. “It is certainly a historic day to have our first Space Force permanent professor assigned; I hope there will be many more to follow. To say I’m incredibly honored would be an understatement.”

Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre, dean of the faculty, will preside over the transfer ceremony and will administer the Oath of Office to Sauter.

”As our first Space Force permanent professor, Colonel Sauter will bridge the gap between the needs of the Space Force and our curriculum as we build future leaders of character,” stated Letendre.