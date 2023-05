(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a hit-and-run in the afternoon of Monday, May 15.

According to CSPD, on Monday at around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run collision in the area of Poudre Way and Bergen Drive which is east of North Powers Boulevard

The pedestrian was an adult and the extent of injuries is unknown, police are investigating.