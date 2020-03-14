Additional Colorado ski resorts close temporarily due to coronavirus

COLORADO – Alterra Mountain Company announced Saturday they suspended all operations starting Sunday, March 15, until further notice.

The resorts in Colorado that they own include: Steamboat and Winter Park.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, they stated in their press release they believe temporarily closing the mountains is in the best interest of their guests, employees and local communities.

“All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed until further notice,” Rusty Gregory, the Chief Executive Officer for Alterra Mountain Company said.

Gregory also stated each resort will work directly with guests when it comes to canceling their visits.

“Will provide refunds to those who have hotel and other bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries,” Gregory stated.

Alterra Mountain’s temporarily closure was released minutes after Vail Resorts announced their closure as well.

“I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this short notice will undoubtedly create. We look forward to welcoming you back to the mountains as circumstances improve,” Gregory stated.