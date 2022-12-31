(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mountaineers of the AdAmAn Club will complete their 100th climb up the icy slopes of the Barr Trail to celebrate and usher in the New Year on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Since 1992, the AdAmAn Club is a Pikes Peak Region tradition where members and their guests summit Pikes Peak to ignite a fireworks display at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.









Members of the AdAmAn Club begin their trek to the summit of Pikes Peak via Barr Trail Thursday morning. / Photo courtesy AdAmAn Club

The climbing party of around thirty members and guests leave the Barr Trail trailhead on Dec. 30, and stay overnight at Barr Camp. On Dec. 31, members flash mirrors from their location at timberline to friends and families down below in the Colorado Springs area.

The mountaineers finish the ascent to the summit early afternoon on New Year’s Eve. The climb from timberline (12,000 feet) to the 14,110-foot summit is often accomplished on icy and snow-swept slopes with wind chills of -50 degrees, according to the AdAmAn website.

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, members ignite a fireworks display that can be seen for hundreds of miles along the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies and eastern plains.

The Club is dedicated to the memory of the original “Frozen Five,” which included Ed Morath, Fred Morath, Fred Barr, Willis Magee and Harry Standley. According to AdAmAn, the original five allowed only one new member to be added to the Club each year. As a result, the name AdAmAn (add a man) was chosen. Every year, members choose one new member from a list of applicants. To date, there are 105 current members.

For more information about the AdAmAn club, visit its website.