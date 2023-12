We’ll keep an eye on the chance of some low clouds developing over parts of El Paso County and the slopes of Pikes Peak on Sunday evening. The western edge of chilly airmass up against the higher terrain west of I-25 can sometimes develop some low clouds and there are a few signs that we could see that this weekend.

Stay with the FOX21 Storm Team as we head toward midnight and the start of 2024. We’ll keep you up to date!