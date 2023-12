(PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo.) — The AdAmAn Club has set off on its two-day journey to summit Pikes Peak and bring the community fireworks displays ringing in the new year.

Courtesy: The AdAmAn Club

Since 1922 the club has made the treck making this year their 101st anniversary. The team of hikers will camp overnight at the Barr Camp and bring the community a display at 9 p.m. and another at midnight on New Year’s Eve. As long you can see Pikes Peak you will be able to enjoy the show!