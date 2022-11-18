(COLORADO) — Democrat Adam Frisch in a Facebook video on Friday, Nov. 18, said he has formally conceded the Colorado U.S. House District 3 race to Representative Lauren Boebert.

Frisch said in the video that after the recent vote counts, he was behind by several hundred votes and that an automatic recall would likely be called by the Secretary of State.

However, Frisch noted that the chances of a recount changing the results of the election are very small.

“However, the likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small, very very small,” said Frisch.

Frisch said he believed in the integrity of Colorado’s election system and is supportive of the automatic recount. Frisch said it would be “disingenuous” for him or any other group to continue to raise false hope and continue fundraising for a recount.

Frisch ended the video by saying in the following weeks he would pause and reflect on the election and how he can continue to work for the people of western and southern Colorado.

Rep. Boebert tweeted on Friday, “Adam Frisch called me to concede this race. I look forward to getting past election season and focusing on conservative governance in the House majority. Time to get to work!”

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Rep. Boebert tweeted “We won! I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative!”