Actor for ‘Terror in the Corn’ experiences medical emergency at Anderson Farms; investigation underway

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An actor and employee of Anderson Farms experienced a medical emergency while working in the “Terror in the Corn” attraction.

An operations manager for Anderson Farms said that on Oct. 17, customers discovered the employee in the attraction.

Emergency services were called, according to the operations manager, and the employee was taken to the hospital.

The employee is currently recovering at home.

Anderson Farms released the following statement: