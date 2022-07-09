COLORADO SPRINGS — Most of us prefer not to think about what we would do in an active shooter situation, or if we were attacked, but experts say it’s important to have a plan.

For anyone interested in learning more, First Strike Krav Maga will be holding an Active Shooter Defense Seminar on from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2111 N Weber St.

The seminar will teach participants when to run, how to hide, and how to fight back in a situation involving an active shooter.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online here.