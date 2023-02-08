(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested an active-duty soldier for felony charges related to the Sexual Exploitation of Children early Wednesday morning on Feb. 8.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., 26-year-old Josef Smith of Fountain, an active duty soldier with the U.S. Army, was arrested for the Possession and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material, per FPD.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., detectives executed a search warrant in the 11,000 block of Berry Farm Road near Marshall Drive on a cyber-tip received by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

Evidence recovered during the search and further investigation led detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for Smith. He was booked into the El Paso County Justice Center.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, call Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.