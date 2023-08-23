DENVER (KDVR) — The man accused of a mass shooting inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder has been found competent.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is charged with 115 counts in the March 2021 shooting that killed 10 people, including a responding police officer.

Alissa was being held at a state mental health facility, but prosecutors accused him of feigning his condition to avoid trial.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Human Services announced a determination that he did not have a mental or developmental disability that prevented him from working with his lawyer.

“Our office will continue fighting for justice in this case,” 20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in an emailed statement.

Dougherty’s office said it has contacted the court asking them to make a judicial finding following CDHS’s report and begin the trial process as soon as practical.

Families of the victims have been notified about this finding, according to Dougherty’s office.

What does incompetency mean?

In October 2021, doctors said the suspect was not competent to stand trial because of limits to his “ability to meaningfully converse with others.”

Additionally, doctors cited “superficial responses” to hypothetical legal situations indicate a “passive approach to his defense” and “potential overreliance on his attorneys.”

In 2021, Dougherty explained that competency is different from when a suspect pleads insanity or a mental health defect. He described competency as whether the suspect “has a rational understanding of the proceedings so he can communicate with his attorneys.”

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.