COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy School District 20 will host a job fair to fill hundreds of open positions within the district.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, at the district’s Education and Administration Building, 1110 Chapel Hills Drive, 80920. Job seekers are asked to enter through the building’s blue doors.

The district said it is hiring for positions across the district including teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, crossing guards, custodians, security officers, and more. Applicants can meet with representatives from different schools and district departments to explore and discuss vacant positions.

If interested, candidates can sign up for same-day interviews. They may complete job applications before attending the fair to expedite the interview process or sit with a Human Resources (HR) representative to complete an online application. Support for completing applications will be available.

Pre-registration forms can be found online here. Pending a background check, the district said some candidates may leave the fair with the promise of a job.

Click here to view more that 250 licensed and classified positions available in Academy District 20.