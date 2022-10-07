(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Academy School District 20 (D20) Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory, announced he will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic school year and will remain in his position until June 30, 2023.

The announcement happened during the Thursday, Oct. 6 D20 Board of Education School Board meeting. On Friday, Oct. 7, Superintendent Gregory sent a letter to the community, and in it, he said in part quote “I am happy to see what lies ahead for me and happy I had an adventurous and fulfilling 32 years in Academy District 20.”

Superintendent Gregory hopes to make the transition to a new leader “smooth and successful,” making the announcement early enough to give the Board of Education enough time to find the next Superintendent.

The district has not announced its plans for the search for a new Superintendent. Superintendent Gregory also sent the below message to the D20 community.