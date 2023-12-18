(COLORADO SPRINGS) — During the Thursday, Dec. 14 Work Session, the Academy School District 20 (D20) Board of Education (BOE) selected five finalists for its open board director seat: Catherine Bullock, Michael Riffle, Michael Sibley, Jon Ullmann, and Lauren Yanez.

Before the open, public meeting on Dec. 14, each board member reviewed the 24 application packets, viewable here.

The board is conducting in-person interviews with each finalist on Monday, Dec. 18, beginning at 1 p.m., in the D20 Board Room.

The interviews will be live-streamed here.

When selecting the five finalists, the board reviewed each applicant’s resume, and information provided including; focus on academic outcomes, backgrounds in education, and thoughts and ideas about board policies. Each candidate also provided a signed affidavit verifying their D20 residency.

The board director search comes after former Board President, Tom LaValley, resigned on Nov. 29, 2023. Following LaValley’s resignation, the newly seated board announced it would accept online applications from those interested in serving.

The applicant selected on Mon Dec. 18, will hold the director seat until the next regular school biennial election in November 2025. The BOE hopes to vote on its newest board member by 7 p.m. They will be sworn in at a public board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

