COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, Academy Endeavour Elementary School received a complete Learn-To-Ride Program, including bikes, helmets, and curriculum from All Kids Bike.

The program will help approximately ­185 kindergarten students learn to ride over the next five years. The Strider Bikes were delivered to the kindergarten physical education class at Academy Endeavour Elementary School, and will be incorporated into their curriculum during the 2022-2023 school year, so every kindergartener will have the opportunity to learn to ride.

The Kindergarten PE Program includes a proven, integrative curriculum, staff training and certification, child-friendly Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, and helmets. The fleet of dual propulsion Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes start as balance bikes and convert to pedal bikes. All Kids Bike also offers continued support for each school to ensure everyone involved is successful for five years.

“Many of our students either do not learn to ride a bike or finally get off training wheels when they are in 2nd grade and beyond. This program will allow us to get all kindergartners riding a bike before entering the 1st grade,” said PE Teacher, Tim Brubaker, who applied for the program. “We hope to extend the program the first year to also reach our 1st graders, as many of them do not know how to ride a bike yet. We plan to use the gym and our playground to teach the lessons. We are fortunate to have large areas of flat concrete that we can get outside and bike on nice days.”

To learn more about All Kids Bike, visit www.allkidsbike.org.