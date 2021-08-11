Academy District 20 welcomes Encompass Heights Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Academy District 20 is welcoming Encompass Heights Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Encompass Heights is a $25 million, new local school offering a dyslexia program where all kindergarten and first-grade students will be screened. A new science, technology, engineering and mathematics lab is also part of the school’s facilities and programming.

The school will also offer its own early literacy screen app in order to detect how at risk a child may be for developmental literacy difficulties.

ASD20 has partnered with the school, contractors at Nunn Construction and Hord Coplan Macht as well as district voters in order to get the new school built and running to serve students in the area.