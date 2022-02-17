Academy District 20 School Board to vote on medical policy deemed “controversial”

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy District 20, the largest school district in Colorado Springs, is preparing to vote on, what may be, a fairly contentious issue among parents in a scheduled board meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Director Aaron Salt, who was elected to the board in 2021, is asking the board to approve a change to a Policy regarding the treatment of students. The policy includes items such as: not allowing students to be unprepared to deal with unsafe or emergency conditions and not failing to consider student input in district decision making.

Salt would like to add the following item to the list:

Absent emergency situations, [the superintendent will not] allow students to be subjected to medical treatments, medical opinions, or medical advice without parental or guardian consent.

The background listed on the agenda says the reason for this policy change is that the district “parents are the authority over their students and should be consulted for all medical decisions. Administrative policies exist to limit the teaching of controversial material to our students. The district administration and staff are encouraged to discuss medical issues with parents but should not discuss medical issues with students.”

The board is set to vote on that item and several others at Thursday night’s meeting.

The meeting will be streamed online and can be viewed here.

FOX21 will attend Thursday night’s meeting. This story will be updated.