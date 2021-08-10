Academy District 20 experiencing bus driver shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Academy District 20 Transportation Department is having a significant shortage of bus drivers and transportation paraprofessionals.

To retain and recruit more bus drivers, ASD20 is offering three kinds of incentives as well as increasing pay to $16.17 per hour and oftentimes free training for a Commercial Drivers License. Pay for paraprofessional transportation individuals has increased to $13.56 per hour.

The three incentives are as follows:

Signing & Retention Incentive

$2,000 for all new bus drivers hired and working after Sept. 30, 2021. Fifty percent of this incentive is awarded after successful training and the remaining 50% is awarded after one year of continuous service, excluding Workers Compensation leaves of 30 days or less.

$1,000 for all new bus paraprofessionals hired and working after Sept. 30, 2021. Fifty percent of this incentive is awarded after successful training and the remaining 50% is awarded after one year of continuous service, excluding Workers Compensation leaves of 30 days or less.

$1,000 for all current bus drivers and all other Transportation Department classified staff hired, working, and who completed training on or before Sept. 30, 2021. The first 50% is awarded in October 2021, and the second 50% is awarded after one year of continuous service, excluding Workers Compensation leaves of 30 days or less, in October 2022.

Attendance Incentive

$250 per semester to bus drivers who are absent one day or less during a semester. The incentive is awarded the month following the driver’s perfect or nearly perfect semester of attendance.

Recruiting Incentive

$200 for any district staff member (excluding administrators) who recruits a new bus driver. Fifty percent is awarded after completion of successful training and the remaining 50 percent after one year of continuous service by the newly recruited bus driver.

Anyone interested in applying for an ASD20 bus driver or transportation paraprofessional position may visit the job listings below:

Bus Driver – Trainee (Multiple Positions) – https://wd5.myworkdaysite.com/en-US/recruiting/asd/ASD20/job/Transportation-Facility/Bus-Driver—Trainee–Multiple-Positions-_R0004272

Bus Paraprofessional (Multiple Positions) – https://wd5.myworkdaysite.com/en-US/recruiting/asd/ASD20/job/Transportation-Facility/Bus-Paraprofessional–Multiple-Positions-_R0004296