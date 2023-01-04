(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver of a truck after it crashed into an SUV on South Powers Boulevard in the late evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to CSPD, around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the intersection of S. Powers Blvd and Airport Road. Officers were informed a truck had run from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) deputies near the intersection. Police said the truck was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Powers Blvd. The truck collided with a SUV that was traveling southbound.

CSPD said medical personnel transported three people to the hospital. Officers searched for the driver of the truck but were not able to find them.

Southbound Powers Blvd was closed while officers and deputies investigated. Colorado State Patrol, EPSO, and CSPD took part in the investigation. S. Powers Blvd was reopened at around 4 a.m.