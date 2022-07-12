PUEBLO, Colo. — An investigation into the death of a woman at Lake Pueblo on Saturday has revealed she was killed after falling from a jet ski and making contact with a boat propeller.

According to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), rangers responded by patrol boat to the scene and performed life-saving measures, but the woman ultimately died at the scene due to “traumatic injuries.”

CPW immediately launched an investigation into the incident, impounded a boat and two jet skis involved, and conducted interviews. The preliminary findings were released Tuesday.

“This appears to be a terrible accident,” said Joe Stadterman, Park Manager at Lake Pueblo. “Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident. But it remains under investigation at this time… We offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of this victim.”

The victim’s body was turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner to determine the exact cause of death, to identify the remains, and notify the victim’s relatives. CPW continues to investigate this incident.

This was the sixth water-related death so far this year at Lake Pueblo. There have been five drownings so far this year at the lake.