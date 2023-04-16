(COLORADO SPRINGS) – While western Colorado is benefitting from a moisture-rich March, it’s not the same for the eastern half of the state.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor highlights the divide between extreme drought in the SE plains and drought-free conditions west of the Continental Divide.

One state, but two different situations. Western Colorado saw steady snow storms this winter and into early April. This has kept snowpack high, while chipping away at drought.

Watch this time-lapse to see drought conditions clear across the western half of Colorado, from the end of December through mid April.

Meanwhile, the plains are parched after a dry month of March. Colorado Springs and Pueblo were several inches short of average snowfall totals.

Drought has crept back in for the Front Range and SE plains after a snowy February. Swipe to see how we’re doing so far with rain/snow totals in April.

As severe and extreme drought have expanded across the southeast plains, fire danger has been high across the snow free areas of south central and southeast Colorado.

Wildfire activity has been on the rise around southern Colorado the last month. Click here to see the latest on fire bans and restrictions.

Snowpack is still soaring above average for Colorado’s high country. The mountains are in even better shape compared to this time last year.

Statewide snowpack was only 94% of median in early April 2022, compared to 135% this April.