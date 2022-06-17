COLORADO SPRINGS — In an obituary for the teen killed at a Walgreens on June 11, Riley Whitelaw’s loved ones remember her love of art and music, her intelligence, and her lively spirit.

The obituary, shared by the Colorado Springs Gazette, exemplifies all of Riley’s passions and talents, including painting, playing guitar, making fun videos with her friends, and caring for animals.

“Riley is bigger than any obituary can encompass, with a smile that drew in every person that she encountered,” the obituary reads. “A common theme throughout her short but rich life was that she had empathy, patience and compassion towards those around her.”

The obituary paints the picture of a dutiful student and animal lover, who spent her time surrounded by the people she loved, making art and putting creations out into the world that would make it just a little brighter.

“Riley was a quiet leader amongst her peers and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those around her. Her passions were artistic in nature, as she loved to draw or paint canvases as well as jam on a guitar… She not only had straight A’s throughout her time at Air Academy, but was a member of AAHS Colorguard, worked part-time, and had just began volunteering at the Humane Society and found time to pet sit.”

Riley’s art won awards at her school, Air Academy High School, as well as in the community, the obituary states. Her family said her shining personality inspired others, and she will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.