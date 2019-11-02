Retired school bus converted into virtual learning lab

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — District 49 students and staff are celebrating their brand new high-tech learning tool.

This is not your average school bus. This retired bus has been converted into a zSpace virtual learning lab. It’s equipped with multiple workstations to help students learn in an immersive 3-D virtual environment.

The bus is now ready to roll, taking the interactive learning opportunities directly to students around the district.

The bus was funded by a Department of Defense education activity grant. It’s the third year in a row that District 49 has received this grant– totaling $3.5 million of grant funding.