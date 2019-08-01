First day of school in District 49: Remington Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Students arrived with bright new backpacks, shiny lunch boxes, hugs for friends, and kisses for mom as the 2019-2020 school year kicked off at Remington Elementary School Thursday.

Teachers greeted their kids in the carpool drop-off with warm high fives, cheers, posters and bubbles.

Lisa Fillo, principal, said the school has seen student performance improve over the last few years because of the investment that teachers and staff are making in breaking down behavioral barriers for students using restorative practices.

Fillo said the disciplinary approach is different from what many parents experienced in school, and that the aim of restorative practices is to develop community and to manage conflict and tensions by repairing harm and building relationships.

The school day started just before 8 a.m. with freshly-decorated bulletin boards with themed names of students in each classroom and neatly organized welcome activity packets on desks as students charged down the halls toward their new learning space.