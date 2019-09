U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — FOX21 takes a look at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Drum and Bugle Corps.

Nearly 80 cadets make up Drum and Bugle Corps, with 60-percent of them being freshman.

Their mission is to support Cadet Wing activities, from military formations, Academy games, and events.

The cadet-run organization gives them the leadership skills they will need upon graduation.

