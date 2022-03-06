COLORADO SPRINGS — The Universal Education Foundation, an organization that provides educational classes for parents and youth to create a balance within the family, set out to find creative ways to keep on giving.

“We want to reach out to the community, and offer support, without asking anything in return,” said UEF president, Tami Urbanek.

This nonprofit in Colorado Springs started a free clothing drive, which immediately caught the attention of charitable people all across the city.

“I was hoping for just a little bit. I was a little afraid that we wouldn’t get any clothing or very few amounts of clothing so the fact that we got so much that we couldn’t even put it all out, to me that was above and beyond,” Urbanek said.

So now she said this clothing is for everyone.

“We wanted to give it away so no one has to go buy it or pinch their pennies they can just come in, take whatever they like, no judgement, no questions asked.”

The event is fairly new for the organization with this being their second clothing drive — their first free clothing drive happening in February.

“That was our very first time ever doing something like this. So really I was winging it. I was Googling ‘how do you do this?’.”

But, ever since that first trial run, volunteers said it has been an amazing experience.

“[I’m] just humbled by so many people who have so little but they were so full of love and gratitude and appreciation that I felt I learned so much from them,” said volunteer Sharon Farrell.

Depending on how well the first several events go, the nonprofit said it’s planning on making this a regular event.

“We still have a lot of clothing in the closets and if people are really coming in and we’re seeing that it’s benefitting other people, we do want to continue on for sure,” Urbanek said.

The Universal Education Foundation will be holding another clothing giveaway on March 26th on 301 E Platte Ave.