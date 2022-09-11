COLORADO SPRINGS — Every year after Sept. 11 Criss Seal marched up and down Galley Road and North Academy Boulevard until his passing in 2018.

This year would have been his 20th, his family has kept up the tradition for him, carrying flags and marching up and down the same road for unity and to remember the lives lost on that day.

“That togetherness that we all felt that day after 9/11 and to never forget the lives that were lost. I think that would be the most important thing that he would want carried on for his tradition,” said Elizabeth Brouillette, Criss Seal’s sister.