COLORADO SPRINGS – “A Jewel of a Wine Tasting” is returning for its 15th year Friday, November 4th. The event is presented by Forge Evolution, formerly Teen Court, and raises money to empower youth to develop resiliency through inspiration, accountability, and connection to create a stronger community.

“A Jewel of a Wine Tasting” invitation

The event is taking place at the Norris Penrose Event Center from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at https://forgeevolution.ticketleap.com/15th-annual-jewel-of-a-wine-tasting/details

More information about Forge Evolution can be found online.