COLORADO SPRINGS — A kitten’s long and painful journey toward rehabilitation concluded in a happy ending when he was adopted last week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Squirrel was only a few months old when he fell from three stories.

As a kitten, he survived the fall but suffered a spinal injury that caused paralysis in his hind legs. Squirrel was eating, drinking, and using the bathroom on his own, but he was in a lot of pain according to the Humane Society.

The veterinary team at the Humane Society wasn’t sure he was going to make it but still wanted to give him a fighting chance.

Vets kept him as comfortable as possible and monitored his pain. The Humane Society says little Squirrel was very patient through it all.

It took a while for Squirrel to start gaining mobility back in his legs, but after about a week and a half, Squirrel started to walk again.

Once the team felt like he made enough progress in the shelter, he was sent to a foster home where he could continue to grow even stronger. He spent three more weeks in a foster home, and Squirrel improved dramatically.

He was a little wobbly but that didn’t stop him from running, jumping, playing, chasing and climbing. After about a month of care, Squirrel was finally ready to find his new home.

The Humane Society was happy to congratulate the little fighter on his happy TAIL!