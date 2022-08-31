COLORADO SPRINGS — A free and family-friendly event is set to take flight over Labor Day weekend, and will bring more than 75 hot air balloons to the Pikes Peak Region. The 46th Annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off, is set to begin on Saturday, September 3 and will continue through Monday, September 5.

Scott Appelman, Event Director for Labor Day Lift Off, joined FOX21 Morning News on Wednesday, to talk about the event, and said they have expanded and added new entertainment for this year.

Guests are told to arrive at Memorial Park by 6:30 a.m. every day for the morning lift-offs, which will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day.

Guests can also attend in the afternoon on Saturday or Sunday, in preparation for the balloon glows at 7:30 p.m. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days, there will be live music and a ‘balloons, brews and bites happy hour,’ which will include a discount on drinks and food.

According to Appelman, there are other activities happening in Memorial Park in conjunction with the Labor Day Lift Off including; a walk-through balloon experience, a 5k sponsored by Orangetheory and a new Lift Off Lounge VIP Experience.

For more information on the weekend events, or to purchase advanced parking, guests can go to the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off website.