A decade since his death: Stephan Wilson’s family still wanting answers

COLORADO SPRINGS – October 1st, marks ten years since Stephan Wilson was found dead inside an apartment by Colorado Springs Police. Officers believed the situation seemed suspicious and Colorado Bureau of Investigation considers it a homicide.

According to CBI the investigation revealed Officers had been dispatched to that same apartment the previous night to investigate a loud noise complaint. It was very loud but the resident did not answer the door.

The next morning when management attempted to make contact, the resident still did not answer the door, so management entered the apartment, discovering Stephan Wilson deceased.

A decade a later his family still looking for answers. They planned a vigil service for Stephan for Sunday night at Memorial Park.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.