(PEYTON, Colo.) — They started off by selling eggs and breakfast sandwiches at farmers markets, now fast forward a couple of years, and the Co-Owners of Cluckin’ Chicken are celebrating a permanent home in Peyton, Colorado.

“We started rolling in our giant 300-pound griddle into a farmer’s market in the middle of the night,” Co-Owner of Cluckin’ Chicken, Amber Hendrickson said. “Then we just kept growing and growing and growing into a food trailer and then a few years into that, we’re building our own restaurant.”

For two years, Cluckin’ Chicken set up their food truck outside of Jaks Brewing Company on Sundays to serve hungry customers. Now the business no longer has to serve out of their trailer as they found a permanent home to work together with Jaks Brewing Company.

“It means everything to us,” Co-Owner of Cluckin’ Chicken, Chris Sniffen said. “It meant so much like getting our logo on, so it’s been a lot of hard work.”

One of the fried chicken sandwiches available for purchase is the Broody Hen with fried chicken tenders topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, and fried onion straws.

Smells of fried chicken fill the air at 11860 Stapleton Drive, with a variety of options available for all customers to take a bite into.

“Our regular items are going to be like our fried chicken minis, which are kind of like a popcorn chicken,” Hendrickson said. “We do that with our bang-bang sauce, which is one of the most popular sauces we make or serve plain with dipping sauce, and we have fried chicken wraps. We do fried chicken sandwiches and we also our burgers and then we kind of play around the specials and stuff. So, we just change those up as we go.”

It’s Taco Tuesday and at Cluckin’ Chicken their specialty tacos are made with homemade sauce and fried mini chickens.

The restaurant owners realized that not everyone clucks for chicken, so they decided to expand the menu with burgers, cheese curds, and homemade potato chips.

“We just wanted to offer a little bit more than just fried chicken,” Sniffen said. “We were known for fried chicken, we won some awards for fried chicken in Best of the Springs in our sandwiches, and we wanted to diversify our menu a little bit and offer some burgers, too, for people who don’t like fried chicken, I know they’re out there.”

It’s not just fried chicken available at the restaurant, there are also hamburgers and many sides to choose from.

The restaurant showing fried chicken has no limits as the chicken is used as the star of several tacos, all available for customers to enjoy on Taco Tuesday.

“We do a fried chicken taco,” Hendrickson said. “Every single taco we build is a little different… so we start with a fajita-sized flour tortilla instead of a traditional street taco size.”

Tacos are topped with their mouth-watering sauces including chipotle, bang-bang, ranch, and a barbeque sauce.

Homemade sauces at Cluckin’ Chicken are put on top of the tacos for all to enjoy.

Over the years, the owners have welcomed the Southern Colorado community to take a bite of their signature chicken dishes. While the business has grown over the years, the owners have created connections with customers that go beyond the countertop.

“Our customers are awesome,” Hendrickson said. “They love to just hang out with us online on our Facebook page. They come in all the time, we can chat, like we’ve had people who have been following us since we were selling eggs. So, it’s been amazing. Some of them have even become close friends… that’s been one of the best parts of this journey.”

The owners of Cluckin’ Chicken working together on one of the many specialty dishes available for purchase.

In this permanent location, the delectable fried chicken creations can be enjoyed along with some signature brews, thanks to the shared space with Jaks Brewing.

“We teamed up with Jaks Brewing,” Sniffen said. “They handle all the beer, we handle all the food, and our hours are Monday and Tuesday, we’re open for dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and then Wednesday through Saturday [is] 12 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 3 p.m.”

The owners share that in having this new space, they are looking for more employees to help them out and to contact them through Facebook.

A new permanent nest for this Southern Colorado business that’s got cluckin’ good eats and enthusiastic chicken entrepreneurs.

“It’s just fun, it gives you a good feeling when you get to create something for somebody and it brings joy to them,” Hendrickson said. “You see them come in and just brightens up their day, brightens up mine as well.”