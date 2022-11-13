(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado.

Starting Sunday evening, a system moving over the mountains will bring light snow over and near the Continental Divide. The main focus of this system will be over the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos could receive 3-5” of snow through Monday morning and travel could be impacted if you are traveling over the mountains.

Along with this system, a stronger cold front will drop into Colorado late Sunday and early Monday leaving behind very cold air that’ll sink into the state for most of next week.

To give you an idea of how cold it’ll be, highs will drop about 15-20 degrees from Sunday’s highs to Monday’s highs. With most in the 30s and low 40s to start the week.

By Monday morning, the southern tier of the state and the plains will likely wake up to light accumulations with snow showers through the morning. We may pick up a dusting trace of snow across Colorado Springs but it will be very light.

Light snow chances and cold temperatures continue on Tuesday. Through the middle part of the week, temperatures warm up slightly, and will have more sun through Thursday. Highs will be back to the 40s for most.

We are watching for another round of cold weather to arrive by the end of the week. As models show a larger cold airmass dropping down into the plains of the U.S. leaving Colorado on the western edge of it.

It’s looking like Friday may have the coldest air of the week with some models picking up highs in the teens to 20s across southern Colorado. We may even get another chance of snow across the state.

It all depends on where exactly the western edge of the cold airmass will be and just how cold temperatures will drop because of that.

Make sure to stay with the FOX21 Storm Team for the latest and download the FOX21 Storm Team app (Download it on Apple or Google Play) to get updates on this very cold and active week ahead.