A 3D look at Tuesday’s twin tornadoes

Matt Meister, our FOX21 Storm Team chief meteorolgist, shares the formation of two tornadoes near Joes on Aug. 13 with a behind the curtain look using 3D radar.

Just prior to 2 pm. radar showed the circulation of the first tornado descending toward the ground. A few minutes later, new radar information showed the tornado having touched down.

By 2:09, another thunderstorm crashing into the first storm produced another tornado, a little farther to the southeast from the first tornado. According to storm chasers and residents in the area, the two twisters were on the ground together for about 75 seconds.

