Police respond to hotel in Colorado Springs after gunshots fired nearby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting near a hotel Sunday morning.

Police responded to HomeTowne Studios Colorado Springs – Airport located at 3490 Afternoon Circle around 11:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call that someone began shooting near the building.

According to the police department, officers found around six shell casings at the scene. Police told FOX21 the suspect had fled to nearby apartments.

No injuries have been reported; officers are looking for the suspect and reviewing security footage.