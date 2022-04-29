COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver involved in a three-vehicle crash on the intersection of E La Salle St. and N Union Ave. is the 9th fatal crash in Colorado Springs in 2022.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a three-vehicle traffic crash on April 4. Upon arrival, officers found one of the drivers suffering from life-threatening injuries. 76-year-old Sharon Jackson, was treated by Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR on scene, but was later transported to a hospital.

Due to the nature of the crash, CSPD’s Major Crash Team (MCT) investigated the crash. The team determined that a northbound vehicle had crossed over the center lane of traffic, striking a southbound vehicle head on. A third vehicle also traveling southbound, then rear-ended the first southbound vehicle. Speed or alcohol are not considered to be factors of the investigation. The crash remains as an on-going investigation.

MCT detectives were notified that Jackson, the driver who crossed the center line, died of her injuries on April 15. She was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

According to CSPD, the Major Crash Team had investigated 13 fatal traffic crashes during the same time in 2021.